ČT: Beijing cancels another Prague music ensemble tour over “One-China” row

China has cancelled the scheduled tour of another Czech music ensemble, most likely due to an ongoing feud with Prague’s mayor, Czech Television (ČT) reports.

Mayor Zdenek Hřib (Pirate Party), a vocal supporter of Taiwan and Tibet, has pushed for the removal of a clause in a Prague-Beijing cooperation agreement requiring the Czech capital to respect the “one-China policy”.

In response, Beijing in July ‘indefinitely postponed’ an autumn tour of China by the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra.

Now, China has done the same with the chamber music ensemble Guarneri Trio Prague, led by Ivan Klánský, the dean of the Music and Dance Faculty of the Academy of Performing Arts (HAMU).