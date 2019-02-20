ČSÚ: Percentage of women university graduates steadily rising

20-02-2019
The percentage of university graduates has been steadily rising in the Czech Republic, especially among women.

By the age of 35, approximately 40 percent of women and 27 percent of men have earned a university degree.

Only among senior citizens do more men than women have higher education, the Czech Statistical Office (ČSÚ) said.

 
 
 
 
