ČSÚ: Percentage of women university graduates steadily rising

The percentage of university graduates has been steadily rising in the Czech Republic, especially among women.
By the age of 35, approximately 40 percent of women and 27 percent of men have earned a university degree.
Only among senior citizens do more men than women have higher education, the Czech Statistical Office (ČSÚ) said.
Prague to finish reconstructing Kafka’s house in May
Underwater remains of Prague’s first bridge explored by researchers
The 1946 US operation that proved a propaganda coup for Czechoslovakia’s Communists
Why is it so hard to remove a Czech president?
David Černý’s CyberDog: an (educational) ‘nuts and bolt’ tour of Europe’s first robotic wine bar