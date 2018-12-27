ČSÚ: Overall confidence in Czech economy drops for second straight month

Confidence in the economy has fallen for a second consecutive month, dropping 0.7 points to 98.6 points in December, data published on Thursday by the Czech Statistical Office (ČSÚ) show.

According to the economic sentiment indicator, business confidence fell 1.4 points to reach 96.4 points in December. Consumer confidence, meanwhile, rose by 2.3 points to 109.2 points following a more pronounced decline in November.

Compared to December 2017, overall confidence in the Czech economy is down, and both the business and consumer confidence indicators have fallen in annual terms.