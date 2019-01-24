ČSU: Overall confidence in Czech economy down for third straight month

Overall confidence in the Czech economy has declined for a third consecutive month, dropping by 0.6 points to 98 points, the Czech Statistical Office (ČSU) announced on Thursday.

Compared to last January, overall confidence in the economy is down, with levels lower for both business and consumers year on year.

Overall confidence in the Czech economy last dipped below 98 points in July 2017, when it stood at 97.7 points.

However, while business confidence has fallen in monthly terms, that of consumers has not, holding steady at December’s level.