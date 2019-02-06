ČSU: Czechia ranks 12th in EU in industrial output with 2-pct share

The Czech Republic ranks 12th among EU countries with a 2-percent share in the EU's total industrial output, the national statistical office (ČSU) announced on Wednesday.

Czech industrial output grew 3 percent year-on-year in 2018, the fifth consecutive year of growth. Although above the EU average, the full-year growth rate slowed from 6.5 percent in 2017.

Leading 2018 growth was the production of computer, electronic and optical equipment, and metals. In previous years, the automobile industry was the biggest contributor.