ČSU: Czech foreign trade surplus dips to 132.7 bn crowns

The Czech foreign trade surplus dropped by 30.8 billion crowns year on year in 2018 to of 132.7 billion crowns, the national statistical office (ČSU) announced on Wednesday.
Compared to 2017, exports of domestic companies increased by 3.5 percent and imports rose 4.6 percent.
Germany was the country’s largest trading partner, accounting for about a third of Czech exports and a quarter of imports.
