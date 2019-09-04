ČSÚ: Average Czech monthly salary at CZK 34,000, 24 pct less than in Prague

The average monthly salary in the Czech Republic, which has risen steadily in recent months, has just passed the 34,000 crown mark, equivalent to 1,313 euros or 1,439 US dollars.

According to the Czech Statistical Office (ČSÚ), that represents a 7.2 percent increase in annual terms. In real terms, the average monthly salary grew by 4.3 percent compared to the second quarter of 2018.

However, two-thirds of full-time employees make less than 34,000 crowns, and the median salary is just 29,127 crowns, an increase of 6.9 percent.

As for salaries in the capital, Prague, the average monthly salary reached of 42,297 crowns in the second quarter of this year.