ČSA flight to Seoul forced to make emergency landing in Prague

A Czech Airlines flight to Seoul was forced to turn back late Saturday night due to technical problems, a spokesman for Prague’s Vaclav Havel International Airport told journalists.
The plane turned back three hours into the flight citing a suspected fuel leak. The emergency landing was reportedly smooth and no one suffered any injuries.
According to the news site Zdopravy.cz the suspicion of a fuel leak was confirmed and the emergency landing closed the main runway for 40 minutes forcing a Ryanair flight from Edinburgh to land in Brno.
