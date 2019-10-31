Criticism after pro-Russian activists invited to Zeman event

The Office of the President invited pro-Russian activists from the Crimean Tatar group Kyrym birligi (Crimean Unity) to an event at Prague Castle on Monday marking the anniversary of the foundation of Czechoslovakia, news site DeníkN reported. The activists later wrote on Facebook that President Miloš Zeman had recognised the Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory of Crimea as being part of Russia.

Mr. Zeman’s spokesman did not deny the activists had been asked to the event but said the president continued to regard the annexation of Crimea as unlawful.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Prague criticised the invitation of the activists to Prague Castle. The Czech minister of foreign affairs, Tomáš Petříček, told DeníkN he would not invite them to events organised by his office.