Critical infrastructure operators to carry out Huawei risk analysis

The Czech government has ordered the administrators of the country’s critical infrastructure to carry out an analysis of the risks of using software and hardware produced by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE. This concerns a total of 160 public and private organisations.

The National Cyber and Security Information Agency has been instructed to provide them with assistance in this regard, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said on Tuesday.

The National Cyber and Security Information Agency last month flagged up the usage of Huawei and ZTE products as a potential security threat.