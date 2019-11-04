Criminal Code may be amended to allow evidence gathered by intelligence services

The government has approved an amendment to the Criminal Code that would allow information gathered by intelligence services to be used as evidence in certain criminal proceedings.
Minister of Interior Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamáček (Social Democrats) informed journalists about the proposal on Monday.
The amendment should limit the admissibility of such information to such cases where it would be difficult or even impossible to obtain otherwise, such as the wiretapping of a specific conversation.
Currently, intelligence services can only alert law enforcement authorities to the possibility that some persons are committing crimes. Police must then gather their own evidence.
