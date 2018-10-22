Criminal charges after Prague hospital gives large contracts without tender process

Prague’s na Bulovce hospital gave out contracts worth over CZK 800 million without a proper tender process in 2016 and 2017, according to a Ministry of Health audit published on Monday. Controllers say the terms of the contracts for orthopedic implants and medicines were especially designed to ensure only one company, run by a man named Tomáš Horáček, could win them.

The Ministry of Health has filed criminal charges in connection with the matter.

Mr. Horáček was indicted on suspicion of manipulating hospital contracts earlier this year. A former director of the Na Bulovce hospital, Andrea Vrbovská, is also facing charges.