CRIF: Czech debts increased by CZK 162 bn in March

The Czech Republic’s total debt amounted to CZK 2.34 trillion at the end of the first quarter of 2019, up by CZK 161.5 billion in annual terms, according to the Czech Credit Bureau (CRIF) database.

The volume of non-performing debt fell by CZK 4.1 billion to CZK 32.4 billion. The number of people who had problems making consumer debt payments fell 17 percent year on year. The number of people who failed to pay their housing loans fell by 16 percent.

The average amount of short-term debt “at risk” stood at almost CZK 98,000 at the end of the first quarter of 2019. This concerns debts in which three consecutive monthly instalments were not paid or were declared due by the creditor.