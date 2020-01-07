CRIF: Bankruptcies up again after six-year drop

The number of bankruptcies of companies and entrepreneurs increased in 2019 after a six-year decline, according to the Czech Credit Bureau (CRIF).

The number of businesses declaring bankruptcy rose by 22 over the previous year to 680. The respective rise for entrepreneurs was starker, increasing by 2,440 to 7,940, the data show.

CRIF analyst Věra Kameníčková said that the number of bankruptcies of companies in 2019 was still quite low compared to the period of 2008 through 2017.