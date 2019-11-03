CRIF: 2019 to see record number of businesses close

Nearly 17,000 will cease to exist in the Czech Republic by the end of 2019, according to the estimates of the Czech Credit Bureau (CRIF), which is the highest number in the country’s history.
The first three quarters of this year saw nearly 12,000 companies close, which is only 15,000 more than for the whole of 2018.
At the same time, around new 31,000 companies are expected to be registered in the country in 2019, which is the third-highest number since 1989 and only a two-percent drop on the previous year.
