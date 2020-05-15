CRIF: 20,000 people started business this year, 46,000 stopped them

From January through April, 20,000 people started businesses in the Czech Republic while some 46,000 suspended them, and another 11,500 scrapped their trade licences.

According to the Czech Credit Bureau (CRIF), two-thirds of interrupted or ceased their activities before the coronavirus crisis began, and one-third in the past two months.

Businesses for which remote ‘home office’ work is not possible were among the hardest hit, including in the tourism, accommodation, wellness and recreation sectors, bars and restaurants, and hairdressers.