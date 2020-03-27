COVID-19 patient in Prague began recovering before he took redemsivir drug, hopsital clarifies

A male COVID-19 patient who was taken into Prague's Faculty Hospital folowing lung failure is recovering and has been taken off extracorporeal life support. News appeared that this was a result of him being granted experimental treatment incvolving the drug known as redemsivir. However, the head of the Anastesiology, Resuscitation and Intensive Care Jan Bláha said on Friday that there was no reason for optimism yet. Furthemore, doctors from the hospital have said that the patient's ilness began improving before he took the drug.

The patient received the medication as part of experimental treatment. However, many others who asked for redemsivir treatment have been declined due to the limited numbers of the drug.

Deputy Health Minister Roman Prymula said that the state is negotiating further use of the drug with supliers.