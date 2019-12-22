Courts register decrease in unfinished cases

Czech courts are ending this year with the lowest amount of unfinished cases since 2008, when relevant statistics began. Among district courts the decrease has been as high as one third in the past six years, Czech Television reports. The number of lawsuits has also gone down by a third in the past five years. However, regional courts have registered more work, particularly folowing the expansion of bankruptcy legislation, which seeks to aleviate the poorest from extreme debt by alowing them to file for bankruptcy.

The high-profile cases, which were successfully ended this year, include the sentencing of forer health minister and regional governor David Rath to seven years for corruption, or the aleviation of charges on former Energy Regulatory Office chief Alena Vitásková.