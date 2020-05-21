Broadcast Archive

Court upholds ten-year prison sentence for former Prague imam

Ruth Fraňková
21-05-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

An appellate court in Prague on Thursday upheld a 10-year-sentence for former Prague imam Samer Shehadeh convicted for supporting and financing terrorism. Mr Shehadeh was found guilty of helping his brother and sister-in-law to travel to Syria to join the terrorist organisation Al-Nusra Front and of supporting the group financially.

The ex-imam has confessed to the actions, but said didn’t believe they were unlawful as he didn’t recognise the Syrian government and didn’t view the Al-Nusra Front as terrorist.

Mr. Shehaded left the Czech Republic in 2017 but was later arrested in Jordan and handed over to the Czech authorities.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 