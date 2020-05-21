Court upholds ten-year prison sentence for former Prague imam

An appellate court in Prague on Thursday upheld a 10-year-sentence for former Prague imam Samer Shehadeh convicted for supporting and financing terrorism. Mr Shehadeh was found guilty of helping his brother and sister-in-law to travel to Syria to join the terrorist organisation Al-Nusra Front and of supporting the group financially.

The ex-imam has confessed to the actions, but said didn’t believe they were unlawful as he didn’t recognise the Syrian government and didn’t view the Al-Nusra Front as terrorist.

Mr. Shehaded left the Czech Republic in 2017 but was later arrested in Jordan and handed over to the Czech authorities.