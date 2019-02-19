Court upholds ban on billboards by Czech motorways

The Constitutional Court has rejected a complaint against a ban on billboards by Czech motorways filed by a group of 17 senators. Speaking for the group, senator Václav Chaloupek said that the prohibition, which also applies to first class roads, violated legal certainty and a ban on retroactivity. The petitioners also argued that it contravened the right to do business and the international protection of investments.

The court, which had been considering the matter since 2017, said that the billboards ban could be justified on the grounds of public interest, safety and environmental concerns.