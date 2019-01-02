Court throws out motion against forced handover of certain goods to food banks

Supermarket chains in the Czech Republic have to keep providing certain unsold goods to food banks free of charge. The Constitutional Court on Wednesday rejected a motion from a group of senators to have the obligation cancelled.

Twenty-five senators took the matter to the court in 2016, saying that the provision represented an infringement of ownership rights. They also argued against fines of up to CZK 10 million for failing to hand over such goods to food banks.

The items in question may have damaged packaging or incorrect markings but are safe to consume. They are distributed by NGOs.