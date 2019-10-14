Court: State apology not necessary for Zeman’s statement about Peroutka

The Ministry of Finance will not have to issue an apology on its website regarding Czech President Miloš Zeman’s false statement that the acclaimed Czech writer Ferdinand Peroutka wrote an article entitled “Hitler is a gentleman” during the 1930s. The Prague 1 District Court dismissed the lawsuit put forward by the writer’s granddaughter Terezie Kaslová. According to the judge the conditions for liability were not met, because the president’s public addresses are not governed by procedural regulations.

Mrs. Kaslová originally sued the Office of the President. However, despite the initial ruling going partially in her favour, the Supreme Court then ruled that she had directed her claim incorrectly. The dispute returned to the beginning, with the Ministry of Finance becoming the defendant.