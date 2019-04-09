Court ruling says state firms must respond to information requests

Companies that are fully state-owned have to respond to requests for information if nothing precludes them from doing so, according to a ruling issued by the Constitutional Court on Tuesday. Judges uphold a complaint against state company OTE, which had said refused to release information, arguing that it was not required to do so by law, Czech Television reported.

OTE trades in greenhouse gas emission permits and the request had come from the civic association Oživení. It lost a case at the Prague Municipal Court before taking the matter to the country’s highest court.