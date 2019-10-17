Court rehabilitates Pavel Wonka, last dissident to die in Communist prison

The Náchod district court has ruled that Pavel Wonka, believed to be the last Czech political prisoner to have died in prison under Communism, had been illegally incarcerated.

His brother had filed a lawsuit to have him ‘rehabilitated’ and can now claim damages from the state over the unjustified imprisonment.

Following the verdict on Wednesday, Jiří Wonka told reporters that it was a moral victory and that he had not filed the lawsuit to get compensation.

Pavel Wonka was imprisoned in April 1988 for several weeks and died under unclear circumstances. He had initially been released due to bad health, but a judge sent him back to prison for another five months.

Wonka was posthumously awarded the Medal of Merit in 2013.