Court rehabilitates late Milan Píka over unjustified jailing by Communists

Ian Willoughby
30-10-2019
The Prague Municipal Court on Wednesday rehabilitated the late General Milan Píka over his unjustified imprisonment by the Communist regime in the late 1940s. The judge said it was the only possible response to the wrongs committed against him by the regime.

Milan Píka was jailed in 1948 for allegedly plotting to break his father, General Heliodor Píka, out of prison. In 1949 war hero Heliodor Píka became the first victim of judicial murder during Czechoslovakia’s Communist show trials.

Milan Píka died earlier this year and the case to clear his name was taken by his daughter Dagmar Sedláčková.

