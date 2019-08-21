Court in Plzeň sentences three men to jail for selling chemicals to methamphetamine producers

Three men of Vietnamese origin received sentences between 9 to 10 years in jail from a court in Plzeň on Wednesday, the news site Novinky reports. Court spokeswoman Lucie Jíchová told Novinky that they were part of an organised crime group which, posing as a company called Alchema 3000, sold chemicals to methamphetamine produces across the country.

The three men, who were arrested in 2017, appealed the decision on the spot. They claim that they were merely company employees selling legal chemicals and that it was not their problem whose hands they ended up in.