Court finds ex-PM guilty of false testimony

Petr Nečas, the Czech Republic’s prime minister from 2010 to 2013, has been found guilty of two false testimonies by the Prague 1 district court, Czech Television reported on Wednesday.

The statements were made to defend his wife who was his assistant while he was prime minister Jana Nagyova. She is accused of abusing the services of military intelligence while she was in the assistant position, using the intelligence agency to spy on Mr Nečas’ then wife.

The former PM’s lawyer Adam Černý told the Czech News Agency that his client will appeal the judge’s ruling.