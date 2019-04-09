Court: Ex-justice minister’s extradition decision violated Nikulin’s rights

The former Czech minister of justice Robert Pelikán violated the rights of alleged hacker Yevgeny Nikulin when he decided to extradite the Russian to the United States, the Czech Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday.

The judges overturned Mr. Pelikán’s decision following an appeal from Mr. Nikulin, who was handed over to US officials last year.

The Russian was arrested in Prague on an American warrant in 2016. He is accused of hacking major internet firms such as LinkedIn and Dropbox and faces up to 30 years in jail if found guilty in the US. He is also wanted on lesser charges in his native country.