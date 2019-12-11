Court dismisses suit by ex-Prague National Gallery head over ouster

A Prague district court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the former of Prague National Gallery head Jiří Fajt over his dismissal from the prestigious post.

Fajt claimed his eventual successor, Ivan Morávek, had no power to sack him when he was the nominal interim director.

Morávek had been chosen to lead the Prague National Gallery by the outgoing Minister of Culture, Antonín Staněk (Social Democrats).

His sacking of Fajt, as well as then Olomouc Museum of Art head Michal Soukup, was viewed by critics as politically motivated.