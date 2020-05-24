The Czech Republic is gearing up for Monday’s final stage of a government plan to ease restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Restaurants, cafés and hotels will be able to reopen their entire premises and events attended by up to 300 people will be permissible.

Many elementary school children will be allowed to return, at parents’ digression and dependent on schools’ ability to serve smaller groups. In addition face masks will only have to be worn in enclosed spaces and in close proximity to others.

It will also be possible to visit most hospitals and care homes and the country’s castles while chateaus will launch their new season, two months later than usual. Hygiene requirements will be in place at all of the referred to facilities. Country gearing up for Monday’s final stage of roadmap to ease restrictions

