Counterintelligence service head outlines main challenges ahead

International terrorism, growing cyber threats and right-wing extremism are the main challenges the Czech counterintelligence service BIS will have to face in the immediate future, its head Michal Koudelka said in an interview for the CTK news agency, on the occasion of the service’s 25th anniversary.

He said the service was also having to counter the growing activities of foreign agents in the country. In recent years the service has reported on a growing number of Russian and Chinese agents in the country.

The head of the Czech counterintelligence service received a top award from America’s CIA earlier this year. He said the George Tenet Award, which recognises international cooperation, was a tribute to the work of the whole counterintelligence service.