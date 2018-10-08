Council of Europe to announce Václav Havel Human Rights Prize winner

Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly is to announce the winner of the 2018 Václav Havel Human Rights Prize on Monday.

The nominees shortlisted are young Cuban democracy and human rights activist Rosa María Payá, prominent democracy and human rights defender in Bahrain Nabeel Rajab who is currently imprisoned, and Oyub Titiev a staunch defender of human rights in Chechnya, who has been in detention in Russia since January of this year.

The Václav Havel Human Rights Prize is awarded each year by the PACE in partnership with the Václav Havel Library and the Charta 77 Foundation to reward outstanding civil society action in the defence of human rights in Europe and beyond.