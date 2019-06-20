Cougar still on the loose in South Bohemia

An escaped cougar is still on the loose in the region of Jindřichův Hradec in South Bohemia. The big cat has been sighted several times since April, most recently this weekend near the villages of Deštná and Rosička.
Local people and tourists have been advised to restrict their walks and keep away from the local forests until the animal is captured. Police have also called on people to report any sightings of the animal, which has most likely escaped from a private owner.
