Coronavirus: visits to general hospital wards, senior homes banned indefinitely

The Ministry of Health has banned visits to general hospital wards and senior homes, with some exceptions, as of Tuesday. The ban is among the emergency measures aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking after Monday’s National Security Council meeting, Minister of Health Adam Vojtěch said exceptions are made for visiting minors, people with limited legal capacity, new mothers, and hospice and terminal patients.

Vojtěch noted that the risk of infection and serious illness due to coronavirus is minimal for children, and so not being able to have visitors could cause them unnecessary stress.