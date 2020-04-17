Broadcast Archive

Coronavirus victims at 170

Daniela Lazarová
17-04-2020
The number of registered COVID 19 cases rose to 6,437 on Friday morning, up by 132 on Thursday. 170 people have died and 979 have recovered from the infection. 407 patients are currently hospitalized with then infection, 82 of the need intensive care. Over 154,000 people have been tested to date.

 
 
