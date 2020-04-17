Coronavirus victims at 170

The number of registered COVID 19 cases rose to 6,437 on Friday morning, up by 132 on Thursday. 170 people have died and 979 have recovered from the infection. 407 patients are currently hospitalized with then infection, 82 of the need intensive care. Over 154,000 people have been tested to date.
Country’s leading epidemiologist makes U-turn on strategy of herd immunity
Czech government loosens restrictions ahead of Easter, but masses and caroling strictly banned
“Operation K” - How the Communists wiped out Czechoslovakia’s monasteries in one brutal stroke
Industry leader Radek Špicar: The Czech economy will survive, but it will be a different kind of economy
Food tour operator: Post-virus Prague will have less fine dining, more casual restaurants and delivery