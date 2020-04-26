Coronavirus testing: Prague fills up volunteer quota in four days

More than 12,000 Czechs have thus far been tested for the coronavirus as part of a large scale Ministry of Health study, launched three days ago, which seeks to get an accurate estimate of the amount of the population that may have already had COVID-19 and has therefore developed antibodies.

The largest level of interest has been registered in Prague, where the required quota of volunteers has been fulfilled for all age groups, Czech Television reported on Sunday. Meanwhile, in Brno, quota have been filled up for the over 60s age group.

Testing also continues in Olomouc, Litoměřice, Litovel and Uničov.

In total, the study is expected to take two-weeks and test a mix of 27,000 pre-selected individuals and volunteers.