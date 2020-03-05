Coronavirus: testing no longer limited to people returning from high-risk areas

The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the Czech Republic has risen to eight, deputy health Minister Roman Prymula announced at a press conference on Thursday. Several dozen people are awaiting the results of tests for the virus.

All the patients registered positive contracted the virus abroad and suffer from a mild form of the disease. Mr Prymula also said testing for the virus will no longer be limited only to people returning from high risk areas, adding anyone can get tested as long as a doctor or a hygienist agrees.