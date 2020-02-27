Coronavirus scare cuts number of flights at Václav Havel Airport

Prague’s Václav Havel International Airport says the coronavirus scare has reduced the number of outgoing and incoming flights by around 25 a day. A further decline is expected in the coming weeks.

All direct flights to and from China were suspended at the beginning of February and as of Thursday February 27th Czech Airlines suspended all direct flights to South Korea, which has the second largest number of coronavirus infections after China.

The airport has introduced monitoring of passengers arriving from other destinations where the coronavirus has been confirmed and passengers from northern Italy go via a special gate attended by medics.