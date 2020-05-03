Broadcast Archive

Coronavirus: Saturday's rise in cases lowest in nearly 8 weeks

Brian Kenety
03-05-2020
Another 18 coronavirus cases were confirmed on Saturday, the lowest daily increase since March 9. However, labs performed only 3,862 tests, compared to 6,515 tests daily on average last week.

To date, 7,755 people in the Czech Republic have contracted coronavirus and 3,471 have recovered from it while 245 people have died, according to the Ministry of Health.

 
 
 
 
