Coronavirus: Prague Uber driver, Japanese national among confirmed cases

Among the 64 confirmed cases of coronarivus is a Prague Uber driver, who and had at least 90 clients in the two days before being diagnosed and may be a source of community-borne infection.

Epidemiologist Roman Prymula told Czech Television it was serious development. Another case is a Japanese national working in Olomouc, northern Moravia, who had travelled to Germany and the United Kingdom in recent days.

The National Security Council on Tuesday announced the closure of primary and secondary schools, as well as the cancellation of events bringing more than 100 people together. Many Czech universities have also cancelled lessons, including the technical and economic universities in Prague.