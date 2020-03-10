Coronavirus: Prague taxi-driver (Uber), Japanese national among 41 confirmed cases

Forty-one people in the Czech Republic have tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to the Ministry of Health.

Among them is a Prague taxi driver, who may be a source of community-borne infection, a serious development, epidemiologist Roman Prymula told Czech Television. The driver worked for Uber and had at least 90 clients in the two days before being diagnosed.

Another is a Japanese national working in Olomouc, northern Moravia, who had travelled to Germany and the United Kingdom in recent days.

The National Security Council on Tuesday announced the closure of primary and secondary schools, as well as the cancellation of events bringing more than 100 people together. A growing number of Czech universities have cancelled lessons, including the technical and economic universities in Prague.