Coronavirus: Prague taxi-driver among 40 confirmed cases

Forty people in the Czech Republic have been infected with the new coronavirus, Minister of Health Adam Vojtěch announced Tuesday morning on Twitter.

Among them is a Prague taxi driver, who may be a source of community-borne infection, a serious development, epidemiologist Roman Prymula told Czech Television. He said it is time to seriously consider cancelling public events.

The National Security Council is meeting on Tuesday in light of the development. A growing number of Czech universities have cancelled lessons, including the technical and economic universities in Prague.