Coronavirus: Prague hospital nurse first casualty among medical workers

The number Czech coronavirus infections stood at 2,829 as of Monday morning, up less than 10 percent in 24 hours. Among the 5 who died on Sunday was a nurse who worked at Prague’s Thomayer Hospital, according to the Ministry of Health.

The nurse is the first medical professional in the country to have died from Covid-19. The death toll now stands at 16, with 11 having fully recovered from the disease.

The government will discuss further measures on Monday to contain the spread of coronavirus. These include a 2-week quarantine for all returning from abroad, and further restricting movement.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) and Health Minister Adam Vojtěch are in favour of extending the state of emergency beyond April 11, for another 30 days. That would require approval from the lower house of Parliament.