Coronavirus: Prague Airport designates special gates for arrivals from Italy

Prague’s Václav Havel Airport as of Tuesday is reserving special gates for arrivals from Italy, due to a coronavirus outbreak there that has claimed seven lives, with at least 229 confirmed cases.
Passengers arriving from Italy will be subject to targeted screening and other measures, the airport said on Twitter.
Italy is among the most popular holiday destinations for Czechs. On Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommended travelers not visit northern Italy.
Archaeologists unearth seven graves dating back to Great Moravian Empire
“Einstein in Bohemia” – Part II: how alienation in ‘half-barbaric’ Prague led him to a new theory of gravity, eventual love of a free Czechoslovakia
“Einstein in Bohemia” – part 1: how a Prague sojourn sparked his theory of general relativity, journey of self-discovery
Valentine’s Day 1945 - When the Americans bombed Prague
Film about tragic fate of great Czech actress highlights communist atrocities in the 1950s