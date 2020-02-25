Broadcast Archive

Coronavirus: Prague Airport designates special gates for arrivals from Italy

Brian Kenety
25-02-2020
Prague’s Václav Havel Airport as of Tuesday is reserving special gates for arrivals from Italy, due to a coronavirus outbreak there that has claimed seven lives, with at least 229 confirmed cases.

Passengers arriving from Italy will be subject to targeted screening and other measures, the airport said on Twitter.

Italy is among the most popular holiday destinations for Czechs. On Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommended travelers not visit northern Italy.

 
 
 
 
 
