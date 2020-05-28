Coronavirus: No deaths reported in Czechia in two days

The number of newly registered Covid-19 infections in the Czech Republic rose by 36 on Wednesday, which is the lowest figure in the past six days, according to Czech Health Ministry statistics. There have been no coronavirus-related deaths reported over the past 48 hours.
The overall number of registered cases has reached 9,086. Some 317 people have died and 6,370 have recovered from the disease. At the moment, 149 people are hospitalised with Covid-19, with 21 in serious condition.
