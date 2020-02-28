Coronavirus: no cases confirmed in Czech Republic so far

There are currently no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Czech Republic, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said at a press briefing on Friday, warning the public against mass panic and food hoarding. According to Mr Babiš, so far 154 Czechs have been tested for the COVID-19 virus with all results negative, while another eight people are still waiting for the results.
Mr Babiš also advised that people returning from high-risk areas in northern Italy consult a health specialist and stay in self-quarantine.
The National Security Council is scheduled to meet again on Monday morning to discuss the development of the coronavirus epidemic.
