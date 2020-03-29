Coronavirus: ministers call for extending state of emergency, quarantine for arrivals

The number of coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic rose by 262 on Saturday to 2,663, and two more people died of Covid 19, bringing the number of fatalities to 13.

Health Minister Adam Vojtěch said 200 to 250 people are now being treated in hospital for the disease. Around 40 to 50 of them are in serious condition, he said.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) and Vojtěch are in favour of extending the state of emergency beyond April 11, for another 30 days. That would require approval from the lower house of Parliament.

Meanwhile, Minister for Foreign Affairs Tomáš Petříček (Social Democrats), wants to extend the quarantine regime imposed on people returning from countries at risk to all persons entering the country – Czechs, permanent residents and foreigners.