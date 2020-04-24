Coronavirus measures cost CZK 5 billion worth of film production in Czech Republic

Foreign film productions worth a total of CZK 5 billion crowns had to be canceled or delayed due to the coronavirus measures that have been put in place to combat the spread of the virus, trade unions of workers in the audiovisual sector write in a newly released study.

The document includes proposals for limiting the impact. This includes financial help, as well as the quickest possible reopening of cinemas, provided these adhere to safety measures, and allowing filming to go ahead without the use of facemasks.