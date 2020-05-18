Coronavirus: lowest number of new cases reported in over a week

The number of coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic rose by 20 on Sunday, which is the lowest number in the past eight days, according to Czech Health Ministry statistics.
The number of registered cases has reached 8,475. 298 people have died and 5,462 have recovered from the disease. At the moment, 175 people are hospitalized with Covid-19, around 40 of them are in serious condition.
The number of newly registered Covid-19 infections has remained under 100 over more than two weeks now.
