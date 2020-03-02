Coronavirus-infected patients reported to have mild symptoms

The two Czechs and one American national who were confirmed to have the coronavirus on Sunday are said to be suffering from a light form of the infection. They remain in isolation in the infectious diseases ward of Prague’s Bulovka Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Czech Hygiene Office is tracing their movements in the Czech Republic in order to locate other individuals who may be at risk.

Over 300 Czechs, most of whom spent time in high-risk areas in Italy, are in quarantine. Thousands of Czechs are believed to have visited Italy during the winter school holidays.